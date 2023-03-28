ICICI Bank bulk FD rates are effective from today with a maximum interest rate of 7.25%

ICICI Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank will give an interest rate of 4.75% on bulk deposits that mature in 7 days to 29 days, and it is now guaranteeing an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits that mature in 30 days to 45 days. ICICI Bank is now offering interest rates of 5.75% on deposits held for 46 to 60 days and 6.00% on deposits held for 61 to 90 days. Deposits with maturities between 91 and 184 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.50%, while those between 185 and 270 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.65%.