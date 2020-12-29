OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >ICICI Bank buys 9.09% stake in Myclassboard Educational for 4.5 cr
ICICI Bank buys 9.09% stake in Myclassboard Educational for ₹4.5 cr (Bloomberg)
ICICI Bank buys 9.09% stake in Myclassboard Educational for 4.5 cr (Bloomberg)

ICICI Bank buys 9.09% stake in Myclassboard Educational for 4.5 cr

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 02:13 PM IST Staff Writer

Post-investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.09% stake in MESPL through the acquisition of 100 equity shares and 1,04,890 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares on fully diluted basis, the private lender said in a regulatory filing

Private sector lender ICICI Bank acquired 9.09% stake in ed-tech platform Myclassboard Educational Solutions for 4.5 crore.

The company, on Tuesday, revealed in its regulatory filing, "ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement... in relation to an investment in Myclassboard Educational Solutions Pvt Ltd (MESPL)."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

It also said, post-investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.09 per cent stake in MESPL through the acquisition of 100 equity shares and 1,04,890 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares on fully diluted basis.

The transaction is expected to be completed by end of February 2021 and since the acquisition of shareholding is below10%, regulatory approval is not required., ICICI said.

The edtech platform was launched in 2009, reported turnover of 12 crore in FY 2020 and 95.8 crore in 2


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout