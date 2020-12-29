ICICI Bank buys 9.09% stake in Myclassboard Educational for 4.5 cr

ICICI Bank buys 9.09% stake in Myclassboard Educational for ₹4.5 cr1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 02:13 PM IST
Post-investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.09% stake in MESPL through the acquisition of 100 equity shares and 1,04,890 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares on fully diluted basis, the private lender said in a regulatory filing
Private sector lender ICICI Bank acquired 9.09% stake in ed-tech platform Myclassboard Educational Solutions for ₹4.5 crore.
The company, on Tuesday, revealed in its regulatory filing, "ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement... in relation to an investment in Myclassboard Educational Solutions Pvt Ltd (MESPL)."
The transaction is expected to be completed by end of February 2021 and since the acquisition of shareholding is below10%, regulatory approval is not required., ICICI said.
The edtech platform was launched in 2009, reported turnover of ₹12 crore in FY 2020 and ₹95.8 crore in 2
