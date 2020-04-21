ICICI Bank confirms it has exposure to Singapore oil trader

MUMBAI: ICICI Bank on Tuesday confirmed it has exposure to Singapore-based oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading (HLT) which has filed for bankruptcy protection. Shares of the private sector lender tanked over 8% today following the reports.

“We confirm that the bank, in the normal course of its business, has exposure to the borrower group in question, is taking due steps to protect its interests, and will appropriately reflect the same in its financial statements, as it would do in respect of all its banking exposures," the bank said.

ICICI Bank had lent $100 million to the Singapore company of which $75 million was secured through inventories, a report by S&P Global Platts agency said. Billionaire oil trader Lim Oon Kuin, popularly known as OK Lim, who was managing director of Hin Leong Trading or HLT, outlined the reasons for his financial difficulties in a filing for protection from debtors under Section 211B of Singapore's Companies Act dated 17 April.

ICICI Bank, the report said, had already issued writs against the vessels Wu Yi San and Chang Bai San with a cargo owner's claim, and the banks Societe General and ABN Amro issued a charge on Hin Leong's assets and book debts as far back as March, citing corporate filings.

According to S&P Global Platts, Hin Leong Trading Pte. Ltd's founder Lim Oon Kuin has been blamed for financial mismanagement and reselling of inventory that was used as banking collateral, causing losses running into billions of dollars, in a court filing by his son Lim Chee Meng.

Hin Leong Trading’s secured creditors have a total exposure of $3.6 billion as on 9 April, of which ICICI Bank’s exposure stood at $100 million. Other lenders on the list are HSBC, DBS Bank, Bank of China, ABN Amro Bank NV (Singapore branch), including others.

