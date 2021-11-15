ICICI Bank continues to record growth in credit card spends in September 2021

Comparatively, credit card spending by SBI Cards has grown marginally from ₹14581 crore in August 2021 to ₹14698 crore in September 2021. With the fear of the third wave of COVID-19 eased and the festive season beginning, the overall industry data showed record credit card spends of more than ₹80,400 crore in September alone, a growth of ₹2496 crore compared to the previous month. Out of ₹2496 crore, a substantial portion of the growth in spending, i.e. ₹1997 crore was contributed by ICICI Bank resulting in 21.46 per cent market share in total spending through credit cards. ICICI Bank gained 1.87 per cent in credit card spending market share from August to September 2021 against which most of the other large credit card issuers have witnessed negative growth.