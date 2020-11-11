ICICI Bank crosses 2 lakh crore mark in property loans

Coupled with making the entire mortgage process digital, ICICI Bank has been leveraging Big Data analytics to offer loans—fresh loans, top ups and balance transfer-- instantly to millions of pre-approved customers. Also, the Bank’s completely digital process allows a customer to get a sanction letter immediately. During the pandemic, the Bank launched the video KYC facility for customers so that they can onboard from their home, without visiting a branch. Thanks to all these initiatives, ICICI Bank now sources nearly one-third of new home loans digitally. It plans to scale it up to three-fourth within the next three years.