The country's second largest private bank ICICI Bank's net banking services seem to have been hit as customers on Friday complained that the page was not responding. The customers also faced difficulties while logging through the app of ICICI Bank. When one tried to log in through the app, a message popped up saying,"We are currently experiencing difficulty in processing your request. Please try again after some time."

Several customers took to the microblogging site Twitter, saying they were unable to access internet banking.

This information was also given from the Twitter handle of ICICI Direct."Dear Customer, http://ICICIdirect.com is down at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal as quick as possible and will update you here. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," according to the tweet.

A user wrote on Twitter tagging @ICICIBank_Care @ICICIBank Neither Web nor Mobile app login is not working from past 3 hours.

Another user wrote,"All the @ICICIBank services are down now due to internal Server Error @ICICI_Direct Demat , upi , netbanking , credit card , debit card and iMobile all are down since 1.5 hours @PMOIndia. Hope it will get back soon.

