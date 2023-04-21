Hello User
ICICI Bank data leak: Credit card info of about 35 lakh customers exposed

1 min read Livemint 21 Apr 2023, 02:49 PM IST

  • The misconfiguration of the bank systems hosted on publicly accessible cloud storage led to data leak of sensitive financial and personal information

ICICI BANK K G MARG photo by ramesh pathania

ICICI Bank has faced a data breach as data of nearly 35 lakh files of credit card details, bank accounts and personal sensitive information.

The misconfiguration of the bank systems hosted on publicly accessible cloud storage led to data leak of sensitive financial and personal information with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) raising alert on the critical failure and mismanagement of the bank.

Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 02:49 PM IST
