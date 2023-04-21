ICICI Bank data leak: Credit card info of about 35 lakh customers exposed

ICICI Bank has faced a data breach as data of nearly 35 lakh files of credit card details, bank accounts and personal sensitive information.
ICICI Bank has faced a data breach as data of nearly 35 lakh files of credit card details, bank accounts and personal sensitive information.
The misconfiguration of the bank systems hosted on publicly accessible cloud storage led to data leak of sensitive financial and personal information with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) raising alert on the critical failure and mismanagement of the bank.
The misconfiguration of the bank systems hosted on publicly accessible cloud storage led to data leak of sensitive financial and personal information with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) raising alert on the critical failure and mismanagement of the bank.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.