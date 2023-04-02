ICICI Bank discontinuing special fixed deposit (FD) for senior citizens this week: 10 things to know2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 04:46 PM IST
- The leading private lender ICICI Bank launched its Golden Years FD fixed deposit (FD) programme specifically for senior citizens on May 21, 2020.
The leading private lender ICICI Bank launched its "ICICI Bank Golden Years FD" fixed deposit (FD) programme specifically for senior citizens on May 21, 2020. Resident senior citizens can benefit from higher interest rates on FDs with terms ranging from 5 years and 1 day to 10 years on deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. However, after multiple extensions, ICICI Bank is going to end its special fixed deposit scheme (FD) on 7th April, 2023.
