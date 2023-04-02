ICICI Bank discontinuing special fixed deposit (FD) for senior citizens this week: 10 things to know

Customers may open an ICICI Bank Golden Years FD in a matter of minutes using the bank's internet and mobile banking platforms, or they can go to the ICICI Bank branch that is the nearest to them. OnICICI Bank Golden Years FD of 5 years 1 day, up to 10 years, senior citizens will get an interest rate of7.50% which is 60 bps higher than the standard rate of 6.90%. Under the Golden Years FD scheme, all other FD Deposit features including terms & conditions remain in effect, according to ICICI Bank.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}