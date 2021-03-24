This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ICICI Bank enables customers to break high-value transactions into EMIs
05:05 PM ISTPTI
ICICI Bank customers can break their high value transactions of over ₹50,000 into suitable EMIs directly on its internet banking platform to make their purchases more affordable, the lender said on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI :
The facility is the first in the industry, the bank added.
Customers can select tenures of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months for the EMIs.
Sudipta Roy, Head- Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said: "We have observed that many of our customers undertake high-value transactions for payments of insurance premiums, school fees, purchasing electronics, or paying for vacations through the bank's internet banking platform.
"Our latest offering of EMI @ Internet Banking brings in enhanced affordability for customers by providing them with flexibility of EMIs for high value transactions."
Roy hoped the facility will empower millions of bank's pre-approved customers to purchase or shop for their needs in contactless, instant, digital and secure manner.
This will help ICICI Bank customers easily finance their online purchases using convenient monthly instalment payments across merchants supported by BillDesk, said Ajay Kaushal, co-founder and director, BillDesk.
Khilan Haria, Head- Payments Product, Razorpay, said this EMI on internet banking feature will be a major value-add to the partner businesses by providing them with higher conversion rates and benefit end-consumers by making large payments easier and affordable.