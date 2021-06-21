ICICI Bank extends instant ‘Cardless EMI’ facility. Details here

Speaking on the new facility, Sudipta Roy, Head- Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “We, at ICICI Bank, believe in providing innovative, convenient and hassle-free products to our customers. With this thought, we had introduced an instant ‘Cardless EMI’ facility for retail stores in the last festive season to help our customers to purchase products of their choice in a completely contactless, digital and secure manner. Inspired by the encouraging response from it, we have now extended the facility for online shopping. With this, our customers can shop from over 2,500 e-commerce merchants and brands just by using mobile phone and PAN. The new offering improves affordability to millions of our customers as they can purchase high-value products on EMIs and in a secure, convenient, instant and digital manner."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}