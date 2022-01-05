Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a facility for its customers—both retail and corporate—to pay customs duty digitally. Corporate customers can pay customs duty through the Bank’s Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) and mobile banking app InstaBIZ, while retail customers can do so through the Bank’s retail internet banking platform. The customers can make online payments by selecting ICICI Bank from the list of banks on the website of Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE).

“We at ICICI Bank are thankful to Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs for giving us the opportunity to enable digital payments of customs duty for our customers. This facility enables millions of ICICI Bank customers to conveniently pay customs duty digitally through the ICEGATE website. This is in line with our endeavour to continuously enhance convenience to our customers by offering them innovative products and services," says Hitesh Sethia, Head- Transaction Banking, ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank has been successfully facilitating payment of direct and indirect taxes for more than a decade now.

Hee are the quick steps for making digital payments of customs duty:

Visit ICEGATE website

Select ‘Document type’ and ‘Location code’ from the drop-down and enter Import Export Code (IEC)

Select ICICI Bank from the list of banks for payment

Log in to internet banking or InstaBIZ app and complete the payment

