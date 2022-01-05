Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  ICICI Bank facilitates payment of customs duty online

ICICI Bank facilitates payment of customs duty online

FILE PHOTO: ICICI Bank has been successfully facilitating payment of direct and indirect taxes.
1 min read . 01:44 PM IST Livemint

The customers can make online payments by selecting ICICI Bank from the list of banks on the website of Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a facility for its customers—both retail and corporate—to pay customs duty digitally. Corporate customers can pay customs duty through the Bank’s Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) and mobile banking app InstaBIZ, while retail customers can do so through the Bank’s retail internet banking platform. The customers can make online payments by selecting ICICI Bank from the list of banks on the website of Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE).

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a facility for its customers—both retail and corporate—to pay customs duty digitally. Corporate customers can pay customs duty through the Bank’s Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) and mobile banking app InstaBIZ, while retail customers can do so through the Bank’s retail internet banking platform. The customers can make online payments by selecting ICICI Bank from the list of banks on the website of Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE).

“We at ICICI Bank are thankful to Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs for giving us the opportunity to enable digital payments of customs duty for our customers. This facility enables millions of ICICI Bank customers to conveniently pay customs duty digitally through the ICEGATE website. This is in line with our endeavour to continuously enhance convenience to our customers by offering them innovative products and services," says Hitesh Sethia, Head- Transaction Banking, ICICI Bank.

“We at ICICI Bank are thankful to Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs for giving us the opportunity to enable digital payments of customs duty for our customers. This facility enables millions of ICICI Bank customers to conveniently pay customs duty digitally through the ICEGATE website. This is in line with our endeavour to continuously enhance convenience to our customers by offering them innovative products and services," says Hitesh Sethia, Head- Transaction Banking, ICICI Bank.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

ICICI Bank has been successfully facilitating payment of direct and indirect taxes for more than a decade now.

Hee are the quick steps for making digital payments of customs duty:

  • Visit ICEGATE website
  • Select ‘Document type’ and ‘Location code’ from the drop-down and enter Import Export Code (IEC)
  • Select ICICI Bank from the list of banks for payment
  • Log in to internet banking or InstaBIZ app and complete the payment

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!