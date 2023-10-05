ICICI Bank Festive Bonanza: Special offer of no-cost EMI on iPhone 15

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’, with exciting offers, discounts, and cashback of up to ₹26,000 for its customers at the onset of the festive season. Customers can avail of these benefits by purchasing various items from their favourite brands by using ICICI Bank’s credit/debit cards, internet banking, UPI via Rupay credit cards, and Cardless EMI. These offers are also available to the customers in the form of no-cost EMIs using the Bank’s credit/ debit cards. ICICI Bank is also offering a special offer of no-cost EMI on iPhone 15 .

“We are delighted to launch ‘Festive Bonanza’ which includes a wide range of offers, discounts, and cashbacks for our customers. The Bank has partnered with leading brands and e-commerce platforms to come up with exciting offers that are relevant to our customers. The Bank has partnered with leading brands and e-commerce platforms to come up with exciting offers that are relevant for our customers," said Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, of ICICI Bank.

Besides this, the Bank will also be introducing special festive offers on its products – home loans, auto loans, and two-wheeler loans, he added.

The Bank has curated the offers to cater to the various needs of the customers during the festive season, in various categories such as electronics, mobiles, fashion, jewellery, furniture, travel, dining, and more, and with a host of leading brands including iPhone, MakeMyTrip, Tata Neu, OnePlus, HP, Microsoft, Croma, Reliance Digital, LG, Sony, Samsung, Tanishq, Taj, Zomato and Swiggy. The Bank has partnered with Flipkart for The Big Billion Days sale (from October 8 to October 15), Myntra for the Big Fashion Festival (from October 6 to October 19), and Amazon for its Great Indian Festival sale (around the last week of October).

ICICI Bank Ltd is a leading private sector bank in India. The Bank’s total assets stood at ₹ 16,47,000 crore on June 30, 2023.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!