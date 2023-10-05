ICICI Bank Festive Bonanza: Special offer of no-cost EMI on iPhone 15
Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’, with exciting offers, discounts, and cashback of up to ₹26,000 for its customers at the onset of the festive season. Customers can avail of these benefits by purchasing various items from their favourite brands by using ICICI Bank’s credit/debit cards, internet banking, UPI via Rupay credit cards, and Cardless EMI. These offers are also available to the customers in the form of no-cost EMIs using the Bank’s credit/ debit cards. ICICI Bank is also offering a special offer of no-cost EMI on iPhone 15.