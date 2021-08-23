ICICI Bank Germany launches Blocked Account for Indian students: Key benefits

The new ‘ICICI Bank Germany Student Blocked Account’ enables students to deposit the required amount with the Bank and get the BCC. Students can open this account online from the comfort of their homes in India before their Visa applications, without visiting any ICICI Bank branch. This account offers students a complimentary Current Account, that they can use in Germany. It also comes with a VISA debit card which can be used anywhere in the world. The debit card will be delivered to the students at their address in India before they leave for Germany.

