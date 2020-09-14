ICICI bank gets exemption for shareholding in 2 insurance arms

“The Central Government on the recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India has vide notification dated September 9, 2020 as published in the weekly Gazette of India for September 6-12, 2020 received by ICICI Bank today, exempted ICICI Bank from the provisions of Section 19(2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with respect to shareholding above 30.0% in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, for a period of three years from the date of the notification," said the bank in its stock exchange notification.