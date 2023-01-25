ICICI Bank hikes bulk FD rates now offer up to 7.15% effective from today2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:28 PM IST
- ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr.
ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are effective as of today, January 25, 2023. The interest rates that ICICI Bank is now giving on bulk fixed deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years range from 4.50% to 6.75%. ICICI Bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 7.15% on bulk fixed deposits with a deposit duration of 15 months to two years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×