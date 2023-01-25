ICICI Bank hikes bulk FD rates now offer up to 7.15% effective from today

On bulk deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, ICICI Bank customers will get an interest rate of 6.65% and on those maturing in 1 year to 15 months, bulk fixed deposit customers will now get an interest rate of 7.10%. Deposits maturing in the next 15 months to 2 years will now earn 7.15% interest, and those maturing in the next 2 years, 1 day to 3 years, will now earn 7.00% interest. ICICI Bank is now giving an interest rate of 6.75% on deposits with tenors ranging from 3 years and 1 day to 10 years.

