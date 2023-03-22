ICICI Bank hikes bulk FD rates, offers up to 7.25% on these tenors effective from today2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:51 PM IST
The leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr.
The leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. With the adjustment, customers can now receive interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.75% to 6.75%. ICICI Bank is now giving its customers a maximum interest rate of 7.25% on deposits with a term of one year to fifteen months. The new interest rates on fixed deposits are in effect as of today, March 22, 2023, according to the bank's official website.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×