ICICI Bank hikes bulk FD rates, offers up to 7.25% on these tenors effective from today

The leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. With the adjustment, customers can now receive interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.75% to 6.75%. ICICI Bank is now giving its customers a maximum interest rate of 7.25% on deposits with a term of one year to fifteen months. The new interest rates on fixed deposits are in effect as of today, March 22, 2023, according to the bank's official website.

