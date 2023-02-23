ICICI Bank hikes bulk FD rates up to 7.15% effective from today
- ICICI Bank has announced a rise in interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr in response to the rising interest rates on fixed deposits.
ICICI Bank has announced a rise in interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr in response to the rising interest rates on fixed deposits. For bulk deposits scheduled for 7 days to 10 years or longer, ICICI Bank is now giving interest rates ranging from 4.75% to 6.75%. ICICI Bank is now providing its customers with a maximum interest rate of 7.15% on deposits with a term of one to two years. According to the bank's official website, the higher interest rates took effect as of today, February 23, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×