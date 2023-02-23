ICICI Bank hikes bulk FD rates up to 7.15% effective from today

Regular customers will receive a maximum interest rate of 7.10% on deposits with tenors of 15 months to 18 months, and senior citizens will receive a maximum interest rate of 7.75% on deposits with tenors of 5 years, 1 day to 10 years. Yes Bank made an announcement of fixed deposit rate hike on 21st February 2023. For deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, YES Bank offers interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 7.75% and from 3.25% to 7.00% for the general public. With the statement issued on February 21, 2023 by Yes Bank, the general public will get a maximum interest rate of 7.50% on deposits with tenors of 15 months to 36 months, while senior individuals may earn 8.00%.