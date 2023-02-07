ICICI Bank hikes bulk FD rates with up to 7.15% on tenor of 15 months to 2 years
- The private sector lender ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr.
The private sector lender ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. Following the modification, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits with terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years, with a range of 4.50% to 6.75%. The maximum return that customers can now receive from ICICI Bank on their bulk deposits with a term of 15 months to 2 years is 7.15%. On February 7, 2023, these interest rates will go into effect, according to the bank's official website.
