ICICI Bank hikes bulk FD rates with up to 7.15% on tenor of 15 months to 2 years

ICICI Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank is currently giving an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 29 days, and 5.25% on deposits maturing in the next 30 to 45 days, according to ICICI Bank. ICICI Bank is now offering interest rates of 5.50% on deposits maintained for 46 to 60 days and 5.75% on deposits held for 61 to 90 days. Bulk deposits with maturities between 91 and 184 days will now pay 6.25% interest, and deposits with maturities between 185 and 270 days will now pay 6.50% interest.