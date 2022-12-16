ICICI Bank hikes FD rates by up to 60 bps, general public can now get up to 7%

ICICI Bank, one of the major players in the private sector, today announced a rise in the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, December 16, 2022. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 46 days to 10 years by up to 60 bps. Non-senior citizens can now get up to 7.00% and senior citizens can now receive up to 7.50% on fixed deposits booked with ICICI Bank in response to the interest rate hike of bank fixed deposits sparked by the RBI's recent repo rate hike.

