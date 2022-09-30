ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates up to 20 bps for retail investors

The private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The new rates are in effect as of September 30, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the revision, the bank increased interest rates for all tenors. This came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed a 50 basis point uptick in the repo rate on September 30. The current repo rate is 5.9 per cent, and this week's 50 bps increase is the fourth in a row since May.

