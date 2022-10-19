The leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of October 18, 2022. ICICI Bank has increased its interest rates by up to 25 bps across a select range of tenors in response to the modification. The bank is now providing fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.10% for maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate for deposits at ICICI Bank will now be 6.20% for maturities ranging from 3 years, 1 day to 5 years.

ICICI Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to provide interest rates of 3.50 per cent on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 29 days and 3.50 per cent on deposits maturing in the next 30 to 60 days. On deposits maturing in 61 days to 90 days, ICICI Bank increased the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps), from 3.50% to 3.75% whereas on deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days, the interest rate would remain at 4.25%.

ICICI Bank has hiked interest rate by 10 bps from 4.90% to 5.00% on deposits maturing in 185 days to less than 1 year and has also hiked interest rate by 10 bps from 5.70% to 5.80% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years. Deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years will now offer an interest rate of 6.00% which was earlier 5.80% a hike of 20 bps and deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 5 years will now offer an interest rate of 6.20% which was earlier 6.10% a hike of 10 bps.

ICICI Bank has hiked the interest rate by 10 bps from 6% to 6.10% on deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years and on 5 Years (80C FD), the bank has hiked interest rate by 10 bps from 6.10% to 6.20%.

View Full Image ICICI Bank FD Rates (icicibank.com)

“ICICI Bank offers interest rates as high as 6.60% p.a. for Senior Citizens (above the age of 60 years) and up to 6.10% p.a. for citizens below age of years. With the current uncertainty and highly volatile market, you can always rely on ICICI Bank’s Fixed Deposits for assured and guaranteed returns. An ICICI Bank FD is one of the safest FDs and rated as “AAA", beating any competition with ease," said the bank on its website.

For older individuals, the ICICI Bank Golden Years FD is valid until October 31, 2022. Residents who are senior citizens will get an additional interest rate on a term deposit under this programme of 0.15% over and above the prevailing additional rate of 0.50% per year on deposits booked for a tenure of 5 years and 1 day, up to 10 years.