ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 25 bps: Details here

The leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of October 18, 2022. ICICI Bank has increased its interest rates by up to 25 bps across a select range of tenors in response to the modification. The bank is now providing fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.10% for maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate for deposits at ICICI Bank will now be 6.20% for maturities ranging from 3 years, 1 day to 5 years.

