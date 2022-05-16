ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Check details

Senior citizens will continue to get a 0.50% additional benefit on deposit tenors of seven days to five years. Whereas, on a deposit tenor of 5 years 1 day to 10 years, which is nothing more than a special fixed deposit scheme known as ICICI Bank Golden Years FD, the interest rate will be 6.35%, which is an additional 0.10% over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum for a limited time period up to October 7, 2022.

