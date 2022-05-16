ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Check details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ICICI Bank used to give a 5% interest rate on FDs maturing in one to two years, but now it will be 5.10%. Senior citizens will continue to get a 0.50% additional benefit on deposit tenors of seven days to five years. Here are the applicable interest rates on domestic term deposits as of May 16, 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
ICICI Bank, a private sector lender, has increased interest rates on fixed deposits of below ₹2 crore. The bank announced this today, May 16, 2022, and as a result of the modification, interest rates on deposits maturing in 290 days to 10 years have been raised.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
ICICI Bank, a private sector lender, has increased interest rates on fixed deposits of below ₹2 crore. The bank announced this today, May 16, 2022, and as a result of the modification, interest rates on deposits maturing in 290 days to 10 years have been raised.
The interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days will stay at 2.50%, while the interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days will continue at 3%. The interest rate on deposits maturing from 91 days to 184 days will stay steady at 3.5%, while the interest rate on deposits maturing from 185 days to 289 days will remain unchanged at 4.40%.
The interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days will stay at 2.50%, while the interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days will continue at 3%. The interest rate on deposits maturing from 91 days to 184 days will stay steady at 3.5%, while the interest rate on deposits maturing from 185 days to 289 days will remain unchanged at 4.40%.
The bank previously offered a 4.40% interest rate on deposits maturing in 290 days to less than one year, but now the rate will be 4.50%, a 10 basis point increase.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ICICI Bank used to give a 5% interest rate on deposits maturing in one to two years, but now it will be 5.10%, a 10 basis point increase. The interest rate on deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years was 5.20% before, but now it is 5.40%, a 20 basis point increase.
The interest rate on deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day to 5 years has been increased by 15 basis points from 5.45% to 5.60%. ICICI Bank has increased the interest rate on long-term fixed deposits from 5 years 1 day to 10 years from 5.60% to 5.75%, a 15-basis-point rise, while tax savings fixed deposits of up to ₹1.5 lakh would now return 5.60% instead of 5.45% earlier, a 15-basis-point increase.
Senior citizens will continue to get a 0.50% additional benefit on deposit tenors of seven days to five years. Whereas, on a deposit tenor of 5 years 1 day to 10 years, which is nothing more than a special fixed deposit scheme known as ICICI Bank Golden Years FD, the interest rate will be 6.35%, which is an additional 0.10% over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum for a limited time period up to October 7, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ICICI Bank interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 crore
The following are the applicable interest rates on domestic term deposits as of May 16, 2022: