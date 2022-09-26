The private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today September. 26, 2022. Following the revision, the bank has hiked its interest rates on short-term deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days. On these tenures, the bank has hiked interest rates by 25 bps.

ICICI Bank Latest FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.75% and on deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.25%. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days will now offer an interest rate of 4% which was earlier 3.75% a hike of 25 bps. ICICI Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.65% on deposits maturing in 185 days to less than 1 year and a 5.50% interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years. Fixed deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.60% and deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 5 years will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.10%%. On deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years, ICICI Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.90%.

View Full Image ICICI Bank Latest FD Rates (icicibank.com)

ICICI Bank interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹ 2 Cr to ₹ 5 Cr

On fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr, the bank has also made interest rates revision today. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.75% and on deposits maturing in 30 days to 45 days the interest rate applicable is 3.90%. Fixed deposits maturing from 46 days to 60 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.25% and deposits maturing from 61 days to 90 days will offer an interest rate of 5%. ICICI Bank will offer an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits maturing from 91 days to 184 days and an interest rate of 5.75% on deposits maturing from 185 days to 270 days. Term deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year will now offer an interest rate of 6.00% and deposits maturing in 1 year to 10 years will now offer a maximum interest rate of 6.25%.