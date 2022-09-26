ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on short-term FDs of less than ₹2 Cr2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 11:07 AM IST
- The private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Listen to this article
The private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today September. 26, 2022. Following the revision, the bank has hiked its interest rates on short-term deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days. On these tenures, the bank has hiked interest rates by 25 bps.