ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on short-term FDs of less than 2 Cr

ICICI Bank Latest FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.75% and on deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.25%. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days will now offer an interest rate of 4% which was earlier 3.75% a hike of 25 bps. ICICI Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.65% on deposits maturing in 185 days to less than 1 year and a 5.50% interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years. Fixed deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.60% and deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 5 years will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.10%%. On deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years, ICICI Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.90%.