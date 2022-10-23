The second-largest private sector bank in India ICICI Bank has hiked its service charges on NRI Savings accounts. As per an official press release statement of the bank, the new service charges shall be effective from 1st November 2022. Along with raising the service fees, the bank also increased the penalties for different transactions involving cheques.

ICICI Bank Service Charges For NRI Savings Accounts

ICICI Bank has hiked service charges on various types of transactions such as cash deposits, issue of duplicate statement, issue of duplicate passbook, IMPS outward, debit card PIN re-generation, reissue of internet user id or password (Branch or non IVR Customer Care) and issue of cheque book.

View Full Image ICICI Bank Service Charges For NRI Savings Accounts (icicibank.com)

ICICI Bank Penal Charges

ICICI Bank has hiked penal charges on cheque return outward (cheque deposited by customer), cheque return inward (cheque issued by customer) and deliverables destroyed at branches.

View Full Image ICICI Bank Service Charges For NRI Savings Accounts (icicibank.com)

In the second quarter of this financial year, ICICI Bank posted a net profit of ₹7,558 crore, up 37% YoY from ₹5,511 crore in Q2FY22. In Q2 of FY23, net interest income (NII) climbed by 26% YoY to ₹14,787 crore from ₹11,690 crore in Q2 of FY22. In Q2FY23, the net interest margin reached 4.31% as opposed to 4.00% in Q2-2022 and 4.01% in the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. (Q1-2023). The gross NPA ratio dropped from 3.41% on June 30, 2022, and 4.82% on September 30, 2021, to 3.19% on September 30, 2022. Total advances jumped to ₹938,563 crore in Q2FY23, up 5% sequentially and 23% YoY. The amount of the period-end deposits, however, improved by 12% YoY to ₹1,090,008 crore. Average deposits to savings and current accounts climbed by 16% year-on-year in Q2FY2023. As of September 30, 2022, period-end term deposits climbed by 11% YoY to reach Rs. 582,168 crore. ICICI Bank reported a network of 5,614 branches and 13,254 ATMs as of Q2FY23.

According to a regulatory filing, Sandeep Bakshi has been reappointed by the board of directors of ICICI Bank as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a three-year term. Reappointment will take place from October 4, 2023, until October 3, 2026, with consent from the Reserve Bank of India and ICICI Bank's shareholders. He has served as the CEO and MD of the bank since October 15, 2018. Before being appointed as MD and CEO, he worked as the bank's Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO).