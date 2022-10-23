ICICI Bank hikes service charges for NRI savings accounts2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 03:29 PM IST
- The second-largest private sector bank in India ICICI Bank has hiked its service charges on NRI Savings accounts.
The second-largest private sector bank in India ICICI Bank has hiked its service charges on NRI Savings accounts. As per an official press release statement of the bank, the new service charges shall be effective from 1st November 2022. Along with raising the service fees, the bank also increased the penalties for different transactions involving cheques.