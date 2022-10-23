ICICI Bank hikes service charges for NRI savings accounts

In the second quarter of this financial year, ICICI Bank posted a net profit of ₹7,558 crore, up 37% YoY from ₹5,511 crore in Q2FY22. In Q2 of FY23, net interest income (NII) climbed by 26% YoY to ₹14,787 crore from ₹11,690 crore in Q2 of FY22. In Q2FY23, the net interest margin reached 4.31% as opposed to 4.00% in Q2-2022 and 4.01% in the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. (Q1-2023). The gross NPA ratio dropped from 3.41% on June 30, 2022, and 4.82% on September 30, 2021, to 3.19% on September 30, 2022. Total advances jumped to ₹938,563 crore in Q2FY23, up 5% sequentially and 23% YoY. The amount of the period-end deposits, however, improved by 12% YoY to ₹1,090,008 crore. Average deposits to savings and current accounts climbed by 16% year-on-year in Q2FY2023. As of September 30, 2022, period-end term deposits climbed by 11% YoY to reach Rs. 582,168 crore. ICICI Bank reported a network of 5,614 branches and 13,254 ATMs as of Q2FY23.