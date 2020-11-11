ICICI Bank hopes to digitally source 75% of new home loans

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday said that it hopes to source 75% of its new home loans digitally in the next few years, aided by an array of digital initiatives it has taken.

Anup Bagchi, executive director, ICICI Bank said that the bank has, in the recent years, invested time and effort to digitize and decongest the entire home loan process. These include the loan application, sanction letter, instant top-up disbursements, document submission and even balance transfers.

“On the back of these (digital) initiatives, today nearly one-third of our new home loans are sourced digitally. We foresee that this number may go up to three-fourths of new home loans in the next few years because the pace is only picking up and our clients are becoming more and more comfortable digitally even for very complex products," said Bagchi, adding that the bank’s mortgage loan portfolio has crossed ₹2 trillion.

According to Bagchi, these digital initiatives have helped the bank ride the revival trend in customers who bought homes in the last few months. It also included external factors like, low interest rates, attractive property prices, reduction in stamp duty by states like Maharashtra and extension of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) middle income group (MIG) scheme till 2021, he said.

“They give a good fillip to supply side and ensure that from a customer’s perspective, the affordability only keeps increasing. It has led to achieving our highest ever mortgage disbursements in October 2020," said Bagchi.

He pointed out that there is certainly some resurgence of demand for homebuying which is also reflected in home loans owing to its affordability.

