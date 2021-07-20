Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a co-branded credit card with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to enable users to get benefits and reward points for using multiple credit cards in one. Named, ‘ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card’, the card offers best-in-class rewards and benefits to customers on their everyday spends on fuel as well as other categories including electricity and mobile, departmental stores like Big Bazaar and D-Mart, and e-commerce portals, among others. Powered by VISA, the card is unique among its peers which typically offer benefits on only one category of spends.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to partner with HPCL to launch the ‘ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card’. Typically, similar credit cards offer accelerated benefits on spends in one category. This card breaks that barrier as it enables customers to save on every transaction that they make. This truly makes the card a ‘super star’ of savings. We believe that this card will empower customers to save more while enjoying the convenience of digital payments."

HPCL Executive Director - Retail, S K Suri, said “This credit card will help in promoting the digital payment ecosystem at retail outlets and meet the expectations of the customers with its innovative offerings. The customer will also get additional loyalty points when they use this card on our HP Pay App."

How to apply for ICICI Bank HPCL super saver credit card

Customers can apply for the ‘ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card’ through the Bank’s internet banking platform or the mobile banking app, iMobile Pay. They get a digital card in a 100% contactless and paperless manner. The physical card is also sent to the customer by ICICI Bank within a few days. Further, customers can manage their transaction settings and credit limit conveniently on the iMobile Pay app.

Features of the ICICI Bank HPCL super saver credit card

Rewards

· 5% cashback on spends on fuel at HPCL retail outlets which includes 4% cashback and 1% surcharge waiver

· Additional 1.5% benefit as PAYBACK reward points on spends on fuel made through HPCL’s ‘HP Pay’ app

· 5% benefit as PAYBACK reward points on spends on electricity and mobile as well as shopping at large departmental stores like Big Bazaar and D-Mart.

· 2 PAYBACK points per Rs. 100 spent on all other categories including shopping at local stores and e-commerce portals for online shopping

· 2000 PAYBACK points as a joining benefit, which are credited to the customer’s PAYBACK account upon activation of the card

· Cashback of ₹100 in the ‘HP Pay’ app wallet on the first transaction made using the app worth ₹1,000 or above.

Value-added benefits

· Industry-first feature of complimentary 24x7 roadside assistance

· Annual fee waiver on spends of Rs1,50,000

· Complimentary domestic airport lounge access

· Exclusive discounts on movie ticket bookings on BookMyShow and Inox

· Exclusive dining offers through the Bank’s Culinary Treats programme

