3 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 11:48 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a co-branded credit card with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to enable users to get benefits and reward points for using multiple credit cards in one. Named, ‘ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card’, the card offers best-in-class rewards and benefits to customers on their everyday spends on fuel as well as other categories including electricity and mobile, departmental stores like Big Bazaar and D-Mart, and e-commerce portals, among others. Powered by VISA, the card is unique among its peers which typically offer benefits on only one category of spends.
Speaking on the launch, Mr Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to partner with HPCL to launch the ‘ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card’. Typically, similar credit cards offer accelerated benefits on spends in one category. This card breaks that barrier as it enables customers to save on every transaction that they make. This truly makes the card a ‘super star’ of savings. We believe that this card will empower customers to save more while enjoying the convenience of digital payments."
HPCL Executive Director - Retail, S K Suri, said “This credit card will help in promoting the digital payment ecosystem at retail outlets and meet the expectations of the customers with its innovative offerings. The customer will also get additional loyalty points when they use this card on our HP Pay App."
How to apply for ICICI Bank HPCL super saver credit card
Customers can apply for the ‘ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card’ through the Bank’s internet banking platform or the mobile banking app, iMobile Pay. They get a digital card in a 100% contactless and paperless manner. The physical card is also sent to the customer by ICICI Bank within a few days. Further, customers can manage their transaction settings and credit limit conveniently on the iMobile Pay app.
Features of the ICICI Bank HPCL super saver credit card
Rewards
· 5% cashback on spends on fuel at HPCL retail outlets which includes 4% cashback and 1% surcharge waiver