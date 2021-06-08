It delights us immensely that now more than two million customers of other banks are using the app to meet their daily financial requirements. They are enjoying various services offered by the app, especially ‘pay to contact’, bill payments and ‘scan to pay, which let one make payments digitally in a safe and secure manner. In addition, many customers are entering into a new relationship with the Bank after downloading the app. They are opening a savings account and applying for a credit card, home loan and personal loan among others. Going by the tremendous response received so far, we anticipate that more and more users will download the app in the coming days and experience the seamlessness it offers."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}