ICICI Bank introduces a slew of new digital facilities. Details here

Sriram H. Iyer, Head - International Banking Group, ICICI Bank said, “In an industry-first initiative, customers of any other bank in India can register on ‘Money2World’ through a secure, AI driven, video KYC facility and start sending money abroad. They can also remit up to USD 250,000 under LRS in a financial year. Further, the integration of ‘Money2World’ with ‘iMobile Pay’ app offers an enhanced convenience to our customers as it allows them to conduct transactions on the go, from their mobile phone. We believe that all the latest offerings will help customers to remit funds overseas 24x7 with confirmed exchange rates, in a completely contactless, digital and safe manner, even if they do not have an account with ICICI Bank."