ICICI Bank introduces deposit-linked loan and dollar bonds for NRIs

Loan against Deposits (LAD): LAD resembles a loan in foreign currency against a deposit in India (including Rupee NRE FDs). The customers can avail LAD for their short-term cash requirement without having to prematurely close their Term Deposits and thereby avoid paying a penalty for breaking the deposit. They can avail up to 95%* of their deposit value. With a simple documentation process, customers can get flexible tenure with fixed or floating interest rates.