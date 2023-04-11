ICICI Bank introduces EMI facility for UPI payments by scanning QR2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:31 AM IST
ICICI Bank Customers can avail EMI facility for UPI payments by scanning QR by using PayLater, the Bank’s ‘buy now, pay later’ service
ICICI Bank today announced that it has introduced easy EMI facility for UPI payments made by scanning QR code. Customers eligible for PayLater, the Bank’s ‘buy now, pay later’ service can avail of the EMI facility in an instant, easy and seamless manner. This first-of-its-kind facility enhances affordability of lakhs of the Bank’s customers as they can now instantly buy products or services just by scanning the required merchant QR code at a store and making payments in EMIs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×