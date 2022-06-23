ICICI Bank launches ‘Campus Power’. Features and other benefits here3 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 12:09 PM IST
ICICI Bank: To support the child's education journey, 'Campus Power' offers parents with education loans and remittance services
ICICI Bank: To support the child’s education journey, ‘Campus Power’ offers parents with education loans and remittance services
ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a digital platform to address the needs of the students aspiring to pursue higher education in India and abroad. Called ‘Campus Power’, the one-stop platform caters to varied needs of the entire student ecosystem comprising students, parents and institutes. It offers both banking and value-added solutions at one place, eliminating the need for the student ecosystem to contact with multiple stakeholders. It is available for anyone including customers of other banks.