ICICI Bank launches ‘Campus Power’. Features and other benefits here

Speaking on the launch, Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Asset, ICICI Bank said, “We at ICICI Bank, believe in customer centricity and constantly try to enhance our offerings with the evolving market expectations. We have observed the education lifecycle in depth to understand diverse needs of students in various stages of their life. We have found out from our research that students, their parents and institutions grapple with the challenge of interacting with multiple stakeholders to resolve issues related to their higher studies. This assumes importance with increasing number of students opting for higher studies in India and abroad. Hence, we have decided to launch ‘Campus Power’ to bring all education related services under one umbrella.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}