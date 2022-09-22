Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’, a wide variety of offers for all its customers at the onset of the festive season. The customers can enjoy the benefit of discounts and cashbacks upto ₹25,000 which can be availed using the Bank’s credit/ debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance and cardless EMI. These offers are also available to the customers in the form of EMIs using the Bank’s debit/ credit cards.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’ for our customers which will include a plethora of offers, discounts and cashbacks on purchases and spends. We have collaborated with leading brands and e-commerce platforms across a wide range of products and services. In addition, we have introduced festive benefits across our banking solutions –home loan, balance transfer, loan against property, personal loan, auto loan, two wheeler loan. We hope that these offers will be able to bring a lot of joy and excitement to our customers."

The Bank has curated a bouquet of offers to meet the festive needs of customers.

ICICI Bank’s customers can avail attractive discounts across categories using the Bank’s debit/credit card. They can use facilities such as cardless EMI and ‘no-cost EMI’ to finance their purchases.

Some exciting offers on the loan suite are:

Home loan: Avail pre-approved home loan & pre-approved balance transfer with a processing fees of Rs.1100 only*. Customers can get 50% discount* on processing fee for home loan, balance transfer and loan against property

Car loan: Customers can get car loan up to 100% of on-road price on new car loan and up to 100% of car valuation on used car loan for a tenure up to 8 years.

Consumer finance: No-cost EMI on leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, LG, Voltas among others this facility will be enabled at leading retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics etc

Personal loan: Customers will not be levied pre-closure charges on personal loans after 12 EMIs are paid (3% charged, if closed before 12 EMIs)

Tractor loan: Customers can also avail tractor loan for tenure up to 6 years*. The loan will be provided upto 90% of the tractor cost

Two-wheeler loan: Customers can avail up to 100%* of On Road Price of the two-wheeler and get EMI as low as ₹30 per ₹1,000.

