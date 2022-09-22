ICICI Bank launches ‘Festive Bonanza’, announces offers on home, auto loans

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’ for our customers which will include a plethora of offers, discounts and cashbacks on purchases and spends. We have collaborated with leading brands and e-commerce platforms across a wide range of products and services. In addition, we have introduced festive benefits across our banking solutions –home loan, balance transfer, loan against property, personal loan, auto loan, two wheeler loan. We hope that these offers will be able to bring a lot of joy and excitement to our customers."