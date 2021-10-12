Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Home Utsav’, a virtual property exhibition that digitally showcases real estate projects by renowned developers from key cities across the country. The exhibition offers enhanced convenience to prospective home buyers as they can select their dream home simply by browsing through projects, which are approved by the Bank, and avail exclusive benefits from the comfort of their home and office.

The list of benefits include attractive interest rate on a home loan, special processing fees and digital sanction of loans and exclusive offers from developers. Anyone, including those who are not customers of ICICI Bank, can avail of these benefits on buying a property through the exhibition. Customers of ICICI Bank can enjoy further benefits by availing of the Bank’s pre-approved home loan offers.

This is the second edition of the virtual property exhibition being organised by the Bank after the first edition receiving stupendous success last year. The ‘Home Utsav’ showcases over 350 projects by more than 200 leading developers across 12 cities, namely, Mumbai MMR, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Surat and Jaipur.

The exhibition will go on till the end of December 2021 and can be accessed on www.homeutsavicici.com. The platform provides a convenient and hassle-free experience through its search feature, wherein a home buyer can look for properties as per his/her needs, based on parameters like budget, locality, configuration and construction status.

Speaking on the initiative, Sanjay Singhvi, Head – Secured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “We are pleased to introduce ‘Home Utsav’ again this year, after an impressive response we received last year. Our aim is to virtually showcase prominent real estate properties by leading developers from various top cities of our country to prospective home buyers. The exhibition offers unique features of a wide range of properties and a bouquet of exclusive benefits all from a single portal. We believe that this is a good opportunity for everyone seeking to buy a dream home in a hassle-free and convenient manner. This festive season, ICICI Bank intends to take prospective home buyers a step closer to their dream home and be a harbinger of happiness and festivities."

Some key benefits of ‘Home Utsav’:

· Wide range: The exhibition showcases wide range of over 350 ICICI Bank approved properties by 200 leading developers from top cities across the country

· Convenience to customers: Customers can participate in the virtual exhibition of curated properties from the convenience of their home and office

· Special rates: The exhibition offers attractive home loan interest rates starting from 6.70%* and special processing fees

· Digital process: Anyone, including those who don’t have any banking relationship with ICICI Bank, can avail digital sanction for home loans in easy steps through the ‘Express Home Loan’ platform.

· Developer discount: Exclusive direct discounts are offered to customers by developers

