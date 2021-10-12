ICICI Bank launches 'Home Utsav'; offers attractive interest rates

Speaking on the initiative, Sanjay Singhvi, Head – Secured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “We are pleased to introduce ‘Home Utsav’ again this year, after an impressive response we received last year. Our aim is to virtually showcase prominent real estate properties by leading developers from various top cities of our country to prospective home buyers. The exhibition offers unique features of a wide range of properties and a bouquet of exclusive benefits all from a single portal. We believe that this is a good opportunity for everyone seeking to buy a dream home in a hassle-free and convenient manner. This festive season, ICICI Bank intends to take prospective home buyers a step closer to their dream home and be a harbinger of happiness and festivities."