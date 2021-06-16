ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘ICICI STACK for Corporates’, a comprehensive set of digital banking solutions for corporates and their entire ecosystem including promoters, group companies, employees, dealers, vendors and all other stakeholders. The wide range of 360-degree solutions enables corporates to seamlessly meet all banking requirements of their ecosystem in an expeditious and frictionless manner. With this launch, ICICI Bank aims to be the preferred banking partner for companies and their entire ecosystem.

A first-of-its-kind initiative, the ‘ICICI STACK for Corporates’ provides customised digital banking services to companies in over 15 leading industries-- such as financial services, IT/ITES, pharmaceuticals, steel to name a few-- and their entire ecosystem. Armed with the Bank’s state-of-the-art digital platforms, these services can further be tailor-made for companies within an industry.

Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “With an objective to cater to the ecosystem of every corporate, we have launched a digital ‘ICICI Stack for Corporates’ with many industry-first features. It offers banking solutions to corporates with backward and forward integration for their entire network of employees, dealers, vendors and all other stakeholders. We look forward to partnering with our customers for the banking needs of their entire ecosystem and unlock their full potential."

The main pillars of the ‘ICICI STACK for Corporates’ are:

1) Digital banking solutions for corporates

2) Digital supply chain management solution

3) Banking for employees

4) Curated services for promoters and directors

Many of the digital solutions are first in the industry.









