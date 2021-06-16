ICICI Bank launches ‘ICICI STACK for Corporates’: All about it

Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “With an objective to cater to the ecosystem of every corporate, we have launched a digital ‘ICICI Stack for Corporates’ with many industry-first features. It offers banking solutions to corporates with backward and forward integration for their entire network of employees, dealers, vendors and all other stakeholders. We look forward to partnering with our customers for the banking needs of their entire ecosystem and unlock their full potential."