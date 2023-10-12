ICICI Bank launches ‘iFinance’: Features, benefits, other details explained
ICICI Bank launches 'iFinance' to provide customers a consolidated view of their savings and current accounts
Mumbai: ICICI Bank announces the launch of ‘iFinance’, enabling crores of customers-retail and sole proprietors, to get a consolidated view of their savings and current accounts in one place. Customers of other banks can also benefit from this facility, which ICICI Bank has introduced by leveraging the Account Aggregator ecosystem, on the Bank’s digital platforms, namely the iMobile Pay app, Retail Internet Banking (RIB), Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) and InstaBIZ, the Bank’s mobile app for businesses.