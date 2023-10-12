ICICI Bank launches ‘iFinance’: Features, benefits, other details explained

ICICI Bank launches 'iFinance' to provide customers a consolidated view of their savings and current accounts

Mumbai: ICICI Bank announces the launch of 'iFinance', enabling crores of customers-retail and sole proprietors, to get a consolidated view of their savings and current accounts in one place. Customers of other banks can also benefit from this facility, which ICICI Bank has introduced by leveraging the Account Aggregator ecosystem, on the Bank's digital platforms, namely the iMobile Pay app, Retail Internet Banking (RIB), Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) and InstaBIZ, the Bank's mobile app for businesses.

“With the launch of ‘iFinance’, we are enabling our customers as well as customers of other banks to view their account data in one place and provide them better control over their finances. The ‘iFinance’ facility is available across our mobile banking and internet banking platforms which provide ease of access to account information to the customers. We believe this new feature will help the users to conveniently monitor and manage their finances," said Siddhartha Mishra, Head- of Digital Channels, ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank's 'iFinance': Key features 1)Linking and viewing of all accounts: Users can securely link their savings and current accounts with all banks and view account balances in one place

2) Summary of income and expenditure: The facility allows users to get an insightful summary of their income and expenditure which helps them monitor their finances properly

3)Track spending/payments: Users can track their spending and get category-wise information on their expenses. This helps them manage their expenses and overall financial health

4)Complete user control: The facility also provides increased convenience as the users can link and de-link accounts on a real-time basis

5)Detailed statements: With this facility, users can also download consolidated account statement(s) of all linked Bank accounts

Step-by-step guide for users to avail ‘iFinance’ facility -Login through ICICI Bank’s digital platform(s) namely iMobilePay, Retail Internet Banking, Corporate Internet Banking, and InstaBIZ

-Click on the 'iFinance' button and verify credentials

-After the verification is completed, all Bank accounts that the users are holding with ICICI Bank and other banks, will be pre-populated

-The user can select the Bank to link and provide consent to link accounts

-Approved accounts will be displayed to the user

How customers of other banks can avail of this feature Download the app

Register with a mobile number

Click on ‘iFinance’ and follow the same steps mentioned above

