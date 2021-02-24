ICICI Bank launches ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’: All you need to know

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a Common Payment Card System (CPCS) in partnership with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) to provide citizens with a one-stop solution for making various kind of payments within the city and beyond. Called ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’, the Rupay powered co-branded, contactless prepaid card, will facilitate various digital payments like tax and utility bill payments at the GCC centres. Additionally, the prepaid card facilitates retail payments within Chennai as well as in retail stores and e-commerce websites across the country.

Speaking about the partnership, Sudipta Roy, Head- Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank, "This new proposition aims at offering unparalleled convenience to the residents of Chennai and is a significant step towards transforming it into a Smart City. This is a testament to our constant efforts at creating a less-cash ecosystem across the country, thereby encouraging our customers to adapt to digital modes of making payments."

This new initiative will make Chennai a part of the list of international cities that offer a Common Payment Card platform to its residents for making seamless payments for an array of services within the city.

With the ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’, residents will be able to undertake the following activities:

Payments at GCC centres: Residents can use the card to make tax/ utility bill payments at the GCC centres. This facility will be available in a few weeks.

Shop online and at stores: Armed with the card, residents can purchase goods from retail stores, pay for movie tickets, dine and shop online on e-commerce websites across the country.

Manage card online: The card is backed by various features, which residents can manage seamlessly online on a dedicated customer portal. Additionally, in the coming days, residents will also be able to reload the card digitally through UPI on the customer portal or the iSmart City app.

Avail exciting offers: Customers will also get exciting discount offers on the card around the year, which will be promoted in the coming days on the Bank's website.