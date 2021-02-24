ICICI Bank launches ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’: All you need to know

ICICI Bank launches ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’: All you need to know2 min read . 12:27 PM IST
ICICI Bank partnered with Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Smart City Limited to launch ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ICICI Bank partnered with Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Smart City Limited to launch ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’
Chennai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a Common Payment Card System (CPCS) in partnership with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) to provide citizens with a one-stop solution for making various kind of payments within the city and beyond. Called ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’, the Rupay powered co-branded, contactless prepaid card, will facilitate various digital payments like tax and utility bill payments at the GCC centres. Additionally, the prepaid card facilitates retail payments within Chennai as well as in retail stores and e-commerce websites across the country.
Chennai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a Common Payment Card System (CPCS) in partnership with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) to provide citizens with a one-stop solution for making various kind of payments within the city and beyond. Called ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’, the Rupay powered co-branded, contactless prepaid card, will facilitate various digital payments like tax and utility bill payments at the GCC centres. Additionally, the prepaid card facilitates retail payments within Chennai as well as in retail stores and e-commerce websites across the country.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami unveiled the ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’ in the presence of Vetrivel G., Zonal Head - Institutional Business & GBG, ICICI Bank; Maddipatla Himadar, Zonal Head- Retail, ICICI Bank and other senior officials of the Bank.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami unveiled the ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’ in the presence of Vetrivel G., Zonal Head - Institutional Business & GBG, ICICI Bank; Maddipatla Himadar, Zonal Head- Retail, ICICI Bank and other senior officials of the Bank.
Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers
Speaking about the partnership, Sudipta Roy, Head- Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank, “This new proposition aims at offering unparalleled convenience to the residents of Chennai and is a significant step towards transforming it into a Smart City. This is a testament to our constant efforts at creating a less-cash ecosystem across the country, thereby encouraging our customers to adapt to digital modes of making payments."
This new initiative will make Chennai a part of the list of international cities that offer a Common Payment Card platform to its residents for making seamless payments for an array of services within the city.
With the ‘Namma Chennai Smart Card’, residents will be able to undertake the following activities:
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.